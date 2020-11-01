See All Neurosurgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cape Town Faculty of Health Sciences - Cape Town, South Africa|University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Hill Country Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lauryssen works at Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Leander, TX, Fredericksburg, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin
    2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 795-1826
  2. 2
    Austin Heart - Leander
    505 Saint Davids Loop Ste 315, Leander, TX 78641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 767-1081
  3. 3
    Austin Heart - West Windcrest St
    205 W Windcrest St Ste 230, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4998
  4. 4
    Central Texas Brain & Spine - Round Rock
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1550, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 894-9870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • Hill Country Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Upper Back Pain
Cranial Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Upper Back Pain
Cranial Trauma

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2020
    He is an excellent surgeon. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome of my lumbar decompression surgery.
    — Nov 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD
    About Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    NPI Number
    • 1568410629
    1568410629
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama|University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine - Birmingham, Alabama
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Cape Town Faculty of Health Sciences - Cape Town, South Africa|University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Neurosurgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.