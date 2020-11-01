Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauryssen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cape Town Faculty of Health Sciences - Cape Town, South Africa|University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Hill Country Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lauryssen works at
Locations
1
Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 795-1826
2
Austin Heart - Leander505 Saint Davids Loop Ste 315, Leander, TX 78641 Directions (512) 767-1081
3
Austin Heart - West Windcrest St205 W Windcrest St Ste 230, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (512) 503-4998
4
Central Texas Brain & Spine - Round Rock7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1550, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 894-9870
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent surgeon. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome of my lumbar decompression surgery.
About Dr. Carl Lauryssen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1568410629
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama|University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine - Birmingham, Alabama
- University of Cape Town Faculty of Health Sciences - Cape Town, South Africa|University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauryssen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauryssen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauryssen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauryssen works at
Dr. Lauryssen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauryssen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauryssen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauryssen.
