Dr. Carl Klutke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klutke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Klutke, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Klutke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Klutke works at
Locations
-
1
RTR Urology842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 403, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 485-3351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Fitness Quest-boca Grande LLC280 Park Ave, Boca Grande, FL 33921 Directions (941) 485-3351
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klutke?
Very knowledgeable, friendly and concerned about patients.
About Dr. Carl Klutke, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1003832221
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klutke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klutke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klutke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klutke works at
Dr. Klutke has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klutke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klutke speaks German.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Klutke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klutke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klutke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klutke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.