Dr. Carl Kimbler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimbler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Kimbler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Carl Kimbler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aberdeen, SD. They completed their residency with University Of Nebraska
Dr. Kimbler works at
Locations
-
1
Carl M. Kimbler MD DMD820 1st Ave SE Ste 400, Aberdeen, SD 57401 Directions (605) 318-7913Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Carl M. Kimbler MD DMD600 4th St NE Ste 102, Watertown, SD 57201 Directions (605) 318-7925Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimbler?
Dr. Kimbler and his staff are phenomenal. I had a wonderful experience here. I would highly recommend Dr. Kimbler to anyone who needs oral surgery.
About Dr. Carl Kimbler, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1104984483
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimbler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimbler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimbler works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimbler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimbler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.