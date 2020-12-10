Dr. Carl Kihm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kihm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Kihm, DPM
Overview
Dr. Carl Kihm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Carl Kihm3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 320, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 893-1844
Norton Community Medical Associates2412 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 893-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely surprised by the amount of time he took during our introductory meeting. He explains the condition and approach to treatment so very clearly. I felt very comfortable and assured that he had nothing but my best interest at heart. He took time to listen to me and answer all questions with great compassion and was very forthcoming about my procedure and recovery. I also appreciate how welcoming his staff was.
About Dr. Carl Kihm, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063771715
Education & Certifications
- DeKalb Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Juniata College
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
