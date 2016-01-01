Overview

Dr. Carl Kenel-Pierre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med State U and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kenel-Pierre works at Advantage Care Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.