Dr. Carl Kenel-Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenel-Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Kenel-Pierre, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Kenel-Pierre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med State U and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kenel-Pierre works at
Locations
-
1
Brooklyn Heights233 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 422-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenel-Pierre?
About Dr. Carl Kenel-Pierre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1538226998
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Ctr
- Sch Med State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenel-Pierre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenel-Pierre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenel-Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenel-Pierre works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenel-Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenel-Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenel-Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenel-Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.