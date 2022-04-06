Overview

Dr. Carl Karr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas (NSCH)|University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Karr works at Tomball Healthcare for Pediatrics in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.