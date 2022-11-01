Overview

Dr. Daniel Jordan, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Willow Park, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Jordan works at Mosier & Cobos Mds in Willow Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.