Dr. Carl Israel, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Israel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Locations
-
1
Trincare Inc1783 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
-
2
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
- 3 126 W Main St, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156 Directions (903) 595-2283
-
4
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Israel knows his medicine. I am eternally grateful for his accurate and perceptive care. I saw Dr. Israel at ETMC Tyler.
About Dr. Carl Israel, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396735122
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Ctr
- Danbury Hosp
- Nassau Co Med Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Israel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Israel speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.
