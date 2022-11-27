Dr. Carl Heilman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Heilman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5860WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Tufts Medical Center Neurosurgery800 Washington St # 178, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Heilman is brilliant. He helped with my rare condition (Chiari Malformation) His hands are gifted. He will answer all questions and carries compassion.
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Bapt Hosp
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Heilman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heilman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heilman has seen patients for Meningiomas, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heilman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Heilman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heilman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.