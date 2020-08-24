Overview

Dr. Carl Hanke, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.



Dr. Hanke works at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.