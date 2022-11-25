Dr. Carl Hampf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Hampf, MD
Dr. Carl Hampf, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Bowling Green Neurosurgery542 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (615) 327-9543
Howell Allen Clinic2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is caring and explained my care and surgery extremely well! I am so glad he is my doctor!
About Dr. Carl Hampf, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English
- University of Western Ontario
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Hampf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampf.
