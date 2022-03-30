Overview

Dr. Carl Guterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Guterman works at Pine Street Pediatrics Associates in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.