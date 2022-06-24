See All Urologists in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Carl Gerardi, MD

Urology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Gerardi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Gerardi works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Urology Centers of NY
    688 Post Rd Ste 221, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 725-7575
    Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Yonkers South
    955 Yonkers Ave Ste 102, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 237-2201
    Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Eastside
    201 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 460-9400
    Greater New York Urology Llp
    944 N Broadway Ste 103, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 968-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 24, 2022
My husband and I just had our consultation and appointment with this Brilliant Doctor. My husband is in the exploration process of finding out what the prognosis is with his prostate. Dr. Gerardi is a patient, versed, and extremely communicative doctor. He thoroughly explained things and eased our anxiety, fear and worry. In the first appointment, my husband was examined,, his blood/urine/psa was taken, had his cystoscopy with biopsy scheduled all with prep instructions and prescriptions written. My husband also had a medical clearance form made for his primary internist doctor. During the same visit, my husband had a prescription written for a MRI/Scan and the office even got the insurance authorization within hours. So the MRI appointment can be made right away. All done within 24 hours… Absolutely Unbelievable …If you have a fearful spouse or family member and/ or have an urology issue, Go and Meet with Dr. Carl Gerardi. This group of Doctors as well as All the Staff are comp
    JAM625 — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Gerardi, MD

    • Urology
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny University
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
