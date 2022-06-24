Overview

Dr. Carl Gerardi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Gerardi works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.