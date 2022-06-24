Dr. Carl Gerardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Gerardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Gerardi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Gerardi works at
Locations
1
Advanced Urology Centers of NY688 Post Rd Ste 221, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-7575
2
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Yonkers South955 Yonkers Ave Ste 102, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 237-2201
3
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Eastside201 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 460-9400
4
Greater New York Urology Llp944 N Broadway Ste 103, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 968-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I just had our consultation and appointment with this Brilliant Doctor. My husband is in the exploration process of finding out what the prognosis is with his prostate. Dr. Gerardi is a patient, versed, and extremely communicative doctor. He thoroughly explained things and eased our anxiety, fear and worry. In the first appointment, my husband was examined,, his blood/urine/psa was taken, had his cystoscopy with biopsy scheduled all with prep instructions and prescriptions written. My husband also had a medical clearance form made for his primary internist doctor. During the same visit, my husband had a prescription written for a MRI/Scan and the office even got the insurance authorization within hours. So the MRI appointment can be made right away. All done within 24 hours… Absolutely Unbelievable …If you have a fearful spouse or family member and/ or have an urology issue, Go and Meet with Dr. Carl Gerardi. This group of Doctors as well as All the Staff are comp
About Dr. Carl Gerardi, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730104936
Education & Certifications
- Ny University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
