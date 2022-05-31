Overview

Dr. Carl Gauthier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Gauthier works at North Oaks Neurology Clinic in Hammond, LA with other offices in Livingston, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.