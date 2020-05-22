Overview

Dr. Carl Flinn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist North Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Flinn works at Carl E Flinn MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.