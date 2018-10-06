Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Fleisher works at
Locations
Carl Fleisher, M.D., Inc.204 S Beverly Dr Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 596-1555
University of California - Los Angeles Neuropsychiatric Institute300 Medical Plz Rm 1243, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Fleisher for helping our young adult son manage his anxiety and depression. Your treatment plan has significantly improved our son's ability to handle the day to day challenges and fear he was dealing with. I appreciate your professionalism and expertise when meeting with us and explaining in detail your evaluation and the suggestions to help our son. You truly made a positive difference on our lives.
About Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1013161843
Education & Certifications
- Semel Inst For Neurosci and Human Behavior At UCLA
- UCLA Semel Insitute For Neuroscience/Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleisher accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleisher works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleisher.
