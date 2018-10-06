See All Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD

Psychiatry
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Fleisher works at Carl Fleisher, M.D., Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carl Fleisher, M.D., Inc.
    204 S Beverly Dr Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 596-1555
    University of California - Los Angeles Neuropsychiatric Institute
    300 Medical Plz Rm 1243, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing

Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2018
    Thank you Dr. Fleisher for helping our young adult son manage his anxiety and depression. Your treatment plan has significantly improved our son's ability to handle the day to day challenges and fear he was dealing with. I appreciate your professionalism and expertise when meeting with us and explaining in detail your evaluation and the suggestions to help our son. You truly made a positive difference on our lives.
    David L. in CA — Oct 06, 2018
    About Dr. Carl Fleisher, MD

    Psychiatry
    14 years of experience
    English
    • 1013161843
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Semel Inst For Neurosci and Human Behavior At UCLA
    Residency: UCLA Semel Insitute For Neuroscience/Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications: Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
