Dr. Carl Fier, MD
Dr. Carl Fier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Elliot Cardiovascular Cnslts1 Elliot Way Ste 100, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 627-1669
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Excellent! Professional and knowledgeable. Cares about his patients and profession. Thank you
About Dr. Carl Fier, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fier has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fier speaks Spanish.
