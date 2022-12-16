Dr. Carl Ferguson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Ferguson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Ferguson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Locations
-
1
Ferguson Family Medicine3514 N Power Rd Ste 105 Bldg 1, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferguson?
I have been going to this office for a couple of years now. I see both Carl and Annette. I like the flexibility. They provide great care and are thorough. I've not noticed a staff turn around since I became established. Must be loyalty bonuses.. J/K that's says a lot. It's seems like a pleasant environment and every staff member is professional and friendly. Says a lot about the providers.
About Dr. Carl Ferguson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619068681
Education & Certifications
- Usaf Aerospace Med Ctr
- Riverside Regional Med Ctr
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma University
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Dr. Ferguson speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.