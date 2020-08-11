Dr. Carl Eierle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eierle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Eierle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Eierle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Eierle works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 473-6344
-
2
Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pembroke Pines, FL601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 473-6344
-
3
Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6344Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to Dr Eierle I now lead a normal life again. If wasn't for him my career as a flight attendant would have been over! When I went to see him I was in so much pain I was walking with a cane. Now I've been pain free for over five years and counting. People don't believe me when I tell them I've had both hips replaced!
About Dr. Carl Eierle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, German, Italian and Spanish
- 1497734669
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Columbia University
Dr. Eierle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eierle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eierle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eierle works at
Dr. Eierle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eierle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eierle speaks German, Italian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eierle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eierle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eierle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eierle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.