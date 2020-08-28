Dr. Carl Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Drucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Drucker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Drucker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carl Drucker, MD21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 102, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 563-2713
-
2
Carl Drucker, MD17913 NW 7th St Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (754) 280-0694
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drucker?
This doctor was amazing, caring and professional. He operated me in 2008, and yes I will recommend him to everyone starting with my husband! Thank you Dr Carl Drucker!!!
About Dr. Carl Drucker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1861492589
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois - Metro Group - Northwestern University
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drucker works at
Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drucker speaks Spanish and Yiddish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.