Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Laser Center - Denver950 E Harvard Ave Ste 440, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (720) 764-5799Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demidovich?
I appreciate Dr. Demidovich each time I need to come in! He is prompt, fairly quick, but thorough! He expertly recognizes those pesky skin bumps and knows what treatment is needed. I appreciate his skill and the way he makes me feel welcome and taken care of.
About Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
