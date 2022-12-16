See All Dermatologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Demidovich works at Dermatology & Laser Center - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Laser Center - Denver
    950 E Harvard Ave Ste 440, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5799
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Demidovich?

    Dec 16, 2022
    I appreciate Dr. Demidovich each time I need to come in! He is prompt, fairly quick, but thorough! He expertly recognizes those pesky skin bumps and knows what treatment is needed. I appreciate his skill and the way he makes me feel welcome and taken care of.
    Steve K. — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Demidovich to family and friends

    Dr. Demidovich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Demidovich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD.

    About Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1558463307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Porter Adventist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Demidovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demidovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demidovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demidovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demidovich works at Dermatology & Laser Center - Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Demidovich’s profile.

    Dr. Demidovich has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demidovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Demidovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demidovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demidovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demidovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.