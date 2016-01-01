See All Plastic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. De Los Reyes works at Aloha Medical Group LLC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. S Schlesinger, MD
Dr. S Schlesinger, MD
8 (145)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aloha Medical Group LLC
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 710, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 525-6590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. De Los Reyes?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De Los Reyes to family and friends

    Dr. De Los Reyes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. De Los Reyes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD.

    About Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164531216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Los Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Los Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Los Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Los Reyes works at Aloha Medical Group LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. De Los Reyes’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. De Los Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Los Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Los Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Los Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.