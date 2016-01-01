Overview

Dr. Carl De Los Reyes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. De Los Reyes works at Aloha Medical Group LLC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.