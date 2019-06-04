Dr. Carl Danzig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Danzig, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Danzig, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Danzig works at
Locations
-
1
Ut Southwestern5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Rand Eye Institute5 W Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 782-1700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danzig?
I was referred to Dr. Danzig by my Optometrist for 2 separate eye conditions. I had read many reviews about him that were excellent and I can now state that I agree with all of them! I was very anxious about the eye conditions and the appointment. Dr. Danzig gave me an incredibly thorough examination and then proceeded to explain exactly what was occurring with my eyes (in terms I could understand). He was kind, courteous, approachable, and it was very evident that he was/is an expert in his field. I feel confident that I will receive excellent service going forward and that my eye condition will be resolved. I highly recommend Dr. Danzig!
About Dr. Carl Danzig, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619137320
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danzig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danzig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danzig works at
Dr. Danzig has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danzig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danzig speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Danzig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danzig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danzig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danzig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.