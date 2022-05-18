See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Carl Wolfe Dahlberg, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Wolfe Dahlberg, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Consultants in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Consultants, PLLC
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1632, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 255-4000
  2. 2
    Medical Center Associates of Houston Llp
    6624 Fannin St Ste 1730, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 255-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2022
    I can easily echo so many of the other complements mentioned in the other 5 star reviews of Dr Dahlberg. He epitomizes compassion, understanding and comprehension of what you are telling him. He listens attentively and has no ego. He looks you in the eye and treats you and your maladies with respect and concern. I can recommend him without reservation. My only issue is with the office scheduling staff. They are slow to respond, to call you back, if at all. You must be persistent to get an appointment with Dr Dahlberg or any of the doctors in this practice, but this frustration it is worth it my opinion.
    BA Carroll — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Wolfe Dahlberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376596130
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Wolfe Dahlberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Consultants in Houston, TX.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe Dahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

