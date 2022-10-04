Overview

Dr. Carl Dagostino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dagostino works at GRIGSBY & SHEETS EYE CLINIC IN in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.