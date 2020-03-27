Overview

Dr. Carl Cruse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Cruse works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.