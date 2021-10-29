Dr. Carl Coppola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Coppola, MD
Dr. Carl Coppola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Coppola & Dorman PSC2429 Bush Ridge Dr Ste 103, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 893-3683Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Great staff! Dr Coppola very focused on you, the patient.
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Coppola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppola has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coppola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppola.
