Dr. Carl Colton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Colton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Dr. Colton works at
Locations
-
1
Penn. Medicine Lgh Holistic Therapy2112 Harrisburg Pike Ste 202, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3400
-
2
Jeffrey Mark Greenberg MD PA2811 Tamiami Trl Ste I, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 246-2700
-
3
Lancaster Hma LLC1500 Highlands Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 Directions (717) 625-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Colton didn't save my life but he certainly improved its quality! Having been plagued with uncomfortable hemmoroids for several years, he spent time over the course of two visits to help me discover their cause of irritation. Was it bike riding, running, weightlifting, tight clothing? Turns out the cure was hidden in the first question he had asked me early on: Are you eating enough fiber? NOW I am: a TBP of CVS Natural Daily Fiber and wha la! NO SWELLING OR DISCOMFORT AT ALL. Thx Dr C
About Dr. Carl Colton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1699856757
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
