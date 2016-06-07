Dr. Christie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carl Christie, DO
Dr. Carl Christie, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
Rockford Memorial Hospital Illinois Children8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-0699
Positive Reflections7180 Spring Brook Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Christie is professional and knowledgeable. I had no concern about trusting him with my life. My only problem is the long periods of waiting, first 2 months for my surgery, then another 4 weeks for follow-up, over 90 minutes in the office and then I'm still waiting for an appointment with the radiation oncologist.
About Dr. Carl Christie, DO
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023202769
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Christie has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
