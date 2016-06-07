Overview

Dr. Carl Christie, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Christie works at Mercy Health in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.