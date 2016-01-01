Dr. Carl Casimir, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casimir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Casimir, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Casimir, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Casimir works at
Locations
-
1
Linden Family Medical Care PC432 LINDEN BLVD, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 941-8505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casimir?
About Dr. Carl Casimir, DO
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1710068721
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casimir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casimir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casimir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casimir works at
Dr. Casimir speaks French.
Dr. Casimir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casimir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casimir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casimir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.