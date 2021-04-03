Dr. Carl Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Carlson, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Carlson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13624 W Camino del Sol Ste 150, Sun City, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 546-0203
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
Listens, does what is needed to find solutions to help you.
About Dr. Carl Carlson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1508893512
Education & Certifications
- Edgewater Hosp & Med Ctr
- Universidad de Guadalajara
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.