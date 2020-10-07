Overview

Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Buccellato works at NorthShore Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Deerfield, IL, Highland Park, IL and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.