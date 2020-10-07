See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Buccellato works at NorthShore Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Deerfield, IL, Highland Park, IL and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vernon Hills Office
    225 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8508
  2. 2
    NorthShore Medical Group
    49 S Waukegan Rd # 100, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 941-7600
  3. 3
    NorthShore Medical Group
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2800, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 926-6500
  4. 4
    Ob/gyn
    15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 941-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 07, 2020
    he is the most understanding and caringman and doctor
    abby — Oct 07, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Buccellato, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265545446
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

