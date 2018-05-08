Overview

Dr. Carl Bruning, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Bruning works at Suburban Urologic Associates in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.