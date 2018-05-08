Dr. Carl Bruning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Bruning, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Bruning, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Bruning works at
Locations
Suburban Urologic Associates2790 Mosside Blvd Ste G110, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-6330
Suburban Urological Associates575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 571, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7107
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for a procedure and Dr. Bruning was great. The procedure went well. Thank You Dr. Bruning
About Dr. Carl Bruning, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1366447328
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard Med School
- Northeastern Ohio University Com
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruning has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruning speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.