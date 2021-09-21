Dr. Carl Britton Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Britton Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Britton Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Britton Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Associates418 N Utica Ave, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 771-5882
- 2 5302 114th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 401-0460
-
3
YOU.Designer Health8206 Vicksburg Ave Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 401-0460
-
4
University Medical Center602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 771-0077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Britton Jr?
Dr Britton is a great Dr. I had a turp procedure done in September 2021 that was really easy to recover from. He explains everything to you so you can understand what he will be doing. I think the clinic & nurses were wonderful also.
About Dr. Carl Britton Jr, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1164506572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britton Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britton Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britton Jr works at
Dr. Britton Jr has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.