Dr. Carl Bivens Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carl Bivens Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bivens Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Carilion Medical Center1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 344-3276MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Real Life Nutrition Inc.1030 S Jefferson St Ste 200, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 344-3276
-
3
Endocrinology Associates Inc.3501 Colonial Green Cir SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 344-3276
-
4
Kenneth M Mcintyre MD PC710 W Ridge Rd Ste E, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (540) 344-3276
-
5
Piedmont Access To Health Services Inc.705 Main St, Danville, VA 24541 Directions (540) 344-3276Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
HE LISTENED VERY WELL AND HAS ANSWERS TO ALL COMPLAINS.
About Dr. Carl Bivens Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1538153796
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bivens Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bivens Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bivens Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bivens Jr has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bivens Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bivens Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bivens Jr.
