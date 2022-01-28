See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Carl Bischoff, MD

Urology
4.2 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Carl Bischoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.

Dr. Bischoff works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Team - Austin
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 377-1685
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Urology Austin
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 242-9685
  3. 3
    Urology Austin
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111 Bldg A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 377-1687
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Gives great explanation about issues and concerns your dealing with. Spends the time with the patient to make sure they are comfortable and they understands what the options or direction is they might consider.
    Robert Case — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Carl Bischoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780756700
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Bischoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bischoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bischoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bischoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bischoff has seen patients for Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bischoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bischoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bischoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bischoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bischoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

