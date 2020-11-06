Dr. Carl Berasi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Berasi, DO
Overview
Dr. Carl Berasi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Berasi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ortho Neuro70 S Cleveland Ave Ste A, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berasi?
I went up for another injection in my knee he is very good at doing these
About Dr. Carl Berasi, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1861476368
Education & Certifications
- Ao/Asif Trauma
- Doctors Hospital
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Cornell
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berasi works at
Dr. Berasi has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Berasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.