Dr. Carl Bazil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carl Bazil, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Extremely helpful, knowledgeable and kind.
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Columbia Presby Med Center|NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center|Nyu
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
