Overview

Dr. Carl Battista, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Battista works at Carl J Battista MD in Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.