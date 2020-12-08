Overview

Dr. Carl Barrick, DO is a Dermatologist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Spartanburg, SC and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Barrick works at The Dermatologic Surgery Center Of Northeast Ohio Inc in Medina, OH with other offices in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.