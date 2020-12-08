Dr. Carl Barrick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Barrick, DO
Overview
Dr. Carl Barrick, DO is a Dermatologist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Spartanburg, SC and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Barrick works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology, Surgery & Cosmetics of Northeast Ohio1133 Medina Rd Ste 100, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 239-4350
-
2
Dermatology, Surgery & Cosmetics of Northeast Ohio4256 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 239-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrick?
Awesome practice and staff!
About Dr. Carl Barrick, DO
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1679965289
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Health Network In Allentown, Pa
- OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Spartanburg, SC
- MOUNT UNION COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrick has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.