Dr. Carl Balog, MD
Dr. Carl Balog, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Tigard, OR. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Balog Regenerative9370 SW Greenburg Rd, Tigard, OR 97223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
I have had the pleasure of having Dr. Balog as my physician for many years after a skiing accident left me with a broken back and suffering with chronic back pain. Everyone at Balog Regenerative is very courteous and one is always greeted with genuine compassion to help you any way they can. I can't tell you how much they have helped me with my chronic pain. Dr. Balog Joe and myself have decided to proceed with a spinal chord stimulator to assist me with managing my chronic back pain better. I have total confidence in Dr Balog for even better pain relief. I have recommend Dr Balog to friends with great results. I'm so fortunate to have found the specialized care that Balog Regenerative provides and genuinely give them a heartfelt thanks for the specialized care I receive. Thank you Rick Keel
About Dr. Carl Balog, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hungarian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1447287636
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Berkshire Med Center
- SEMMELWEIS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Williams College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
