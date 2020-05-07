Overview

Dr. Carl Baker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Baker works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Telangiectasia and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.