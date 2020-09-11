See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Carl Awh, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Carl Awh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center

Dr. Awh works at Tennessee Retina in Nashville, TN with other offices in Columbia, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nashville-Main Office
    345 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 983-6000
    Columbia
    1050 N James M Campbell Blvd Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 983-6000
    Franklin
    100 Covey Dr Ste 107, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 983-6000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 11, 2020
    Dr. Awh is an excellent retina specialist. He takes the time to answer all my questions at every visit. I've seen 4 retinal specialists from VA to TX to FL to Nashville. He is the most professional and caring of them all.
    Marlene Howlett — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Awh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1386729085
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Awh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awh has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Awh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

