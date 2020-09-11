Dr. Carl Awh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Awh, MD
Overview
Dr. Carl Awh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center
Dr. Awh works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville-Main Office345 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 983-6000
-
2
Columbia1050 N James M Campbell Blvd Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 983-6000
-
3
Franklin100 Covey Dr Ste 107, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 983-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awh?
Dr. Awh is an excellent retina specialist. He takes the time to answer all my questions at every visit. I've seen 4 retinal specialists from VA to TX to FL to Nashville. He is the most professional and caring of them all.
About Dr. Carl Awh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1386729085
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awh has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Awh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awh, there are benefits to both methods.