Dr. Carissa Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carissa Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carissa Stone, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.
Dr. Stone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Spine Institute5810 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (727) 953-8090Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
Dr Stone help me get my life back. Her treatment has enabled me to walk amd to go back to the gym. Prior to seeing her I was barely able to walk more than a few feet I could not sleep. I could no concentrate. I highly recommend her to anyone suffering from back pain.
About Dr. Carissa Stone, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952336679
Education & Certifications
- Spinal Cord Injury and Rehabilitation At James Haley Va Hospital
- University of South Florida
- Truman Med Ctr/St Lukes Hosp
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stone speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.