Dr. Carissa Stone, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carissa Stone, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.

Dr. Stone works at Comprehensive Spine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Spine Institute
    5810 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 953-8090
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 11, 2020
    Dr Stone help me get my life back. Her treatment has enabled me to walk amd to go back to the gym. Prior to seeing her I was barely able to walk more than a few feet I could not sleep. I could no concentrate. I highly recommend her to anyone suffering from back pain.
    Catherine Tuckerman — Feb 11, 2020
    About Dr. Carissa Stone, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952336679
    Education & Certifications

    • Spinal Cord Injury and Rehabilitation At James Haley Va Hospital
    • University of South Florida
    • Truman Med Ctr/St Lukes Hosp
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
