Dr. Carissa Stanton, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Carissa Stanton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stanton works at Mindful Pediatrics in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Pediatrics
    9393 W 110th St Ste 500, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6513

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carissa Stanton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023144839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children?s Mercy Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Kansas State University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carissa Stanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanton works at Mindful Pediatrics in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Stanton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

