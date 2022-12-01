See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Southington, CT
Dr. Carissa Monterroso, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carissa Monterroso, MD is a Pulmonologist in Southington, CT. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Monterroso works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 827-2710
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    462 Queen St # 203, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 827-2710
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    183 N Mountain Rd # 207, New Britain, CT 06053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 827-2710
  4. 4
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 827-2710
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respirator Fit Evaluations
Bronchoprovocation Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Bronchoprovocation Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial

Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodule Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nodule
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Has been treating me for lung function after surgery. Takes her time and patiently answers all my questions and concerns Highly recommend her
    Judy P — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Carissa Monterroso, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639598154
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
