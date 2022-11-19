Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Meyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-2277Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 680-7831Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Summit Health311 Bay Ave Ste 203, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 746-2200
-
4
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
We saw Dr Meyer for pain in my child’s wrist. She had the best bedside manor, got to the problem quickly and was extremely knowledgeable in this area. I am so glad we met Dr. Meyer she listens, and has a great way about her communicating to teenagers. She makes them feel understood and explains to they understand their injury and how as athletes they can prevent it in the future.
About Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1831324227
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.