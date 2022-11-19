See All Hand Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Dr. Meyer works at Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ, Glen Ridge, NJ and Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-2277
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 680-7831
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Summit Health
    311 Bay Ave Ste 203, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 746-2200
  4. 4
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 358-0707
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 19, 2022
    We saw Dr Meyer for pain in my child’s wrist. She had the best bedside manor, got to the problem quickly and was extremely knowledgeable in this area. I am so glad we met Dr. Meyer she listens, and has a great way about her communicating to teenagers. She makes them feel understood and explains to they understand their injury and how as athletes they can prevent it in the future.
    Best doc — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1831324227
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

