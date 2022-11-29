See All Pediatricians in Irving, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD

Pediatrics
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Meyer works at USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 373-0303
  2. 2
    Pediatric Center of Las Colinas
    7200 State Highway 161 Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 401-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427099100
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer works at USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

