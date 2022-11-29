Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD
Dr. Carissa Meyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 373-0303
Pediatric Center of Las Colinas7200 State Highway 161 Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 401-0700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Meyer has been our family pediatrician for just about 20 years. She has ALWAYS provided special care and pays close attention to our family needs. My daughter (20 years old now) always request to return back to Dr. Meyer when she finds herself sick. Dr. Meyer is highly intelligent but is down to earth as she relate to you on a personal level as a parent of a sick child. Dr. Meyer is highly respected and appreciated by the Miller/Norton Family!
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
