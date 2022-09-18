Dr. Carissa Greinel Blum, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greinel Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carissa Greinel Blum, DDS
Overview
Dr. Carissa Greinel Blum, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Greinel Blum works at
Locations
Bear Canyon Family Dentistry7007 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste B2, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 370-7594Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blum's assistants and office staff are very professional and efficient. All procedures are explained before hand and during the procedures. Costs (not estimates) of the procedures are given up front, a welcome relief from other practices I have used. I whole heartedly recommend this office.
About Dr. Carissa Greinel Blum, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greinel Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greinel Blum accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Greinel Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greinel Blum.
