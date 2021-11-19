Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Baker-Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
-
2
University of Maryland Cardiology Physicians193 Stoner Ave Ste 350, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 328-4348
-
3
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (301) 514-9854Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
University of Maryland Pediatrics At Hanover7556 Teague Rd Ste 420, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (443) 755-0681
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
After a CTA that my daughter just got, she called me just hours later with the findings and concerns. Made sure I had her cell phone number to call her if I did not hear back from her within a day. She is just amazing, and I cannot speak highly enough of her. She listens and is super knowledgeable. After 17 years of my daughter living with this defect, Dr. Baker-Smith is the one who found this. Had this defect not been found, my daughter would have a 90% chance (according to studies I have researched) of having a heart attack unless she has open heart surgery to repair this. We still have a long road ahead, and more doctors to see but I just needed to acknowledge how thankful and grateful I am for Dr. Baker-Smith!
About Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508031121
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Howard
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
